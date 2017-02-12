Kevin Durant’s Return Includes Heated Moment With Russell Westbrook, Win

Share this:

Tweet







Finally, Kevin Durant returned to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder as a member of the Golden State Warriors. And while the game wasn’t competitive on the scoreboard — the Warriors won 130-114 — it still was a very entertaining night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

There were adorable cupcakes. There were drawings of cupcakes on stomachs. Oh, and there was plenty of extra security for Durant’s big return.

Then there was this glorious showdown between Durant and former teammate Russell Westbrook at center court.

Durant also got in a heated confrontation with Andre Roberson later in the third quarter.

And now Kevin Durant and Andre Roberson are getting chippy… pic.twitter.com/cMV5KxE9n3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 12, 2017

But Durant got the last laugh with this dagger 3-pointer over Westbrook.

KD deep 3 over Russ pic.twitter.com/VA0jmAvBtl — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 12, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images