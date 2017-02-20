Kings’ Wikipedia Edited To ‘Saddest’ NBA Team After DeMarcus Cousins Trade

Share this:

The Sacramento Kings are the laughingstock of the NBA after getting nowhere close to equal value in the trade that sent their franchise center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Unsurprisingly, someone got to the Kings’ Wikipedia entry and edited the page to reflect the views of most Kings fans.

Also, props to whoever edited the Kings Wikipedia page already: pic.twitter.com/ENnBjMPaWT — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) February 20, 2017

Ouch.

It’s probably true, though. The Kings, based on the low amount of talent and quality draft picks they possess, are one of the least desirable teams in the league.

The Kings have the league’s second-longest playoff drought at 10 years, and that’s probably not ending anytime soon.

