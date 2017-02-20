Kings Wouldn’t Even Do DeMarcus Cousins Trade To Pelicans In ‘NBA 2K17’

Share this:

The New Orleans Pelicans’ acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings has left the real, and virtual basketball worlds aghast.

Minutes after the Kings traded Cousins to the Pelicans late Sunday night, Sports gaming analyst Bryan Wiedey tried to recreate the deal in the popular video game “NBA 2k17.”

Well, the virtual Kings wouldn’t swap their franchise player for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and two draft picks. In fact, they told the virtual Pelicans to come back when they had an offer which would “blow them away.”

Kings general manager Vlade Divac apparently doesn’t play much “NBA 2K17” because he traded Cousins, a 26-year-old three-time NBA All-Star center, for the above haul of players and picks.

And the NBA public, outisde of New Orleans and one Kings broadcaster, is calling it a bad deal for Sacramento.

Maybe NBA general managers should start heeding the machines’ advice going forward. After all, they help us do work.

