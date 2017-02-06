Lady Gaga Jumps From Roof, Puts On Epic Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Share this:

The first half of Super Bowl LI was fun — if you’re an Atlanta Falcons fan or hate the New England Patriots. But New Englanders needed something to take their minds off football after their team fell behind 21-3.

Enter Lady Gaga.

The pop star stole the show at the Super Bowl LI halftime show, as she began on top of Houston’s NRG Stadium, where she sung “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” before jumping off.

Wait, Lady Gaga seriously jumped from the roof pic.twitter.com/Io5SxY4l0i — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga then switched to her own songs once she landed on the field set. She began with fan favorites “Edge of Glory” and “Born This Way.”

She then went to “Telephone” — minus Beyonce — and then did “Just Dance.”

That last photo was taken as she switched to her new emotional ballad, “Million Reasons.” To call this moment powerful would be an understatement.

Lady Gaga then donned some shoulder pads to perform “Bad Romance,” and her backup dancers all were dressed in football gear, too.

And it all ended with an epic mic drop.

You can watch a full replay of Lady Gaga’s performance in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images