Internet reaction to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show was overwhelming positive, but someone decided to use it to have a little fun at New England Patriots fans’ expense.

Just check out this video mash-up that put Lady Gaga right in the middle of the game’s biggest play.

Too soon, Internet. Too soon.

h/t NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images