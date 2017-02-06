Lady Gaga To Perform At Fenway Park On Sept. 1 As Part Of Joanne World Tour

Share this:

Tweet







Few New Englanders will ever forget Lady Gaga’s performance at halftime of Super Bowl LI. They’ll soon have a chance to see her live.

LiveNation announced Sunday in a statement Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” will include a date at Fenway Park in Boston. The Sept. 1 performance will be her first at the iconic home of the Boston Red Sox.

The 48-stop “Joanne World Tour” also will wind through other cities in North America, Brazil and Europe.

Many immediately hailed Lady Gaga’s epic halftime show performance as one of the all-time great Super Bowl shows. The fact she sang on the night of the New England Patriots’ greatest-ever victory will further endear her to fans in this region.

Tickets for the Fenway Park concert will go on sale Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/ladygaga.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images