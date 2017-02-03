Lakers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

It’s not exactly Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson, to say the least, but the Boston Celtics’ showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday still is a very important game.

Whichever team wins Friday will become the all-time winningest team in NBA history, as both teams enter with 3,252 regular-season victories. And, if Boston is on the winning end, head coach Brad Stevens will be the Eastern Conference’s coach in the NBA All-Star Game.

So the Lakers might be one of the worst teams in the league, but there’s still plenty riding on this one.

Here’s how you can watch Lakers vs. Celtics online.

When: Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

