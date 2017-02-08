LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points In High School Basketball Game; His Stat Line Is Amazing

Share this:

LaMelo Ball has taken his family’s game of “can you top this?” to absurd new heights.

The high school basketball phenom scored 92 points Tuesday in Chino Hills’ (Calif.) 147-123 win over Los Osos. The 15-year-old sophomore has been turning heads all season, but this performance might etch his names into the minds of basketball fans everywhere.

Ball scored 63 points in the second half, including 41 in the fourth quarter, according to USA TODAY. He hit 37 of his 61 field goals, with seven of 22 coming from beyond the three-point line. He scored 11 free throws out of 14. For good measure, he grabbed five rebounds and dished seven assists.

Ball exploded while his older brother, LiAngelo, was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Chino Hills’ offense usually centers around LiAngelo, a senior, but LaMelo capably assumed the responsibility in his brother’s absence.

The oldest Ball brother, Lonzo, is thriving as a freshman at UCLA. LiAngelo will join him on the Bruins’ squad next year, and LaMelo is expected to follow them in fall 2019. LaMelo probably will still hold the Ball family scoring record when he enters college.

Well I mean that's one way to bounce back after a loss… I see you lil bro 9️⃣2️⃣ — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 8, 2017

LaMelo’s 92 points still is some way off from the national high school record. Danny Heater of Burnsville (W. Va.) High School scored 135 back in 1960, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer.