LeBron James Acknowledges Patriots’ Tom Brady As ‘GOAT’ After Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

Tweet







LeBron James can identify greatness when he sees it.

Like everyone else, the New England Patriots comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI stunned the NBA superstar. Having gathered his thoughts following the game, James shared his insight into the contest and placed it within the wider sports context via UNINTERRUPTED.

Not only did James congratulate both teams for producing a wonderful show, he also acknowledged winning quarterback Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.

James joins Shannon Sharpe and pretty much the rest of the free world among the chorus of voices which now hail Brady as the GOAT.

James has three NBA championship rings, Brady has five Super Bowl titles to his name.

“King” James probably is well aware of what he must do in order to elevate to GOAT status.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images