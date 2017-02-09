LeBron James’ Reaction To Charles Oakley’s Arrest Can Have Many Interpretations

Share this:

The bizarre scene involving Charles Oakley at Madison Square Garden seemingly tickled LeBron James.

That’s what we conclude, judging from the photo of Oakley and the caption that James shared Wednesday on Instagram following the ex-New York Knicks player’s ejection from the arena he once called home and his subsequent arrest.

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Oakley had an altercation with Madison Square Garden security staff during the first quarter of the Knicks’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers. New York police arrested the 53-year-old and charged him with three counts of misdemeanor assault.

Oakley later blamed Knicks owner James Dolan for the chaos at MSG.

One can interpret James’ post in several ways. Here are two, per New York Daily News’ John Healy.

“James’ Instagram post may be more of a sign of support for his friend Carmelo Anthony.

“After all, Dolan is the one who hired Phil Jackson — the man who continues to take digs at his best player — and the mess that is the state of the Knicks starts at the top.

“Or maybe James just remembers when Oakley came to his defense last week in his feud with Charles Barkley.”

Or perhaps James just loved 1990s NBA basketball and had to give a shout-out to one of the great enforcers of that era.

Or maybe, it’s simple Cleveland pride, as Oakley hails from the city and is one of its favorite sons.

