LeBron James Dishes Out Stunning Between-The-Legs Assist Vs. Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers got some bad news Tuesday when they announced that star forward Kevin Love would miss six weeks after undergoing left knee surgery.

However, the Cavs also got some good news, they still have the best player on the planet, LeBron James.

Cleveland visited the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and James made one of the most incredible passes we’ve seen in a long time.

Now that’s just ridiculous.

James, 32, is in the midst of another fantastic season. The four-time MVP is averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and leading the league in minutes played per contest.

This pass is just another example of James’ all-around greatness on the hardwood.

