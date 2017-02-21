LeGarrette Blount ‘Definitely’ Wants To Re-Sign With Patriots: ‘I Love It There’

Share this:

Has LeGarrette Blount played his final game in a New England Patriots uniform? He hopes not.

The Patriots running back, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, said Monday on “NFL Total Access” he wants to return to Foxboro for another season.

“I just want to make sure that I go (into) this free agency with an open mind knowing that I definitely want to go back to New England,” Blount said. “I love it there. I love the culture. I love the players. I’ve become close with a lot of the guys. Obviously, you know how my running back group is. But we’ll cross that bridge whenever we cross it.”

The 2016 season was the best of Blount’s career. He set career highs in all three rushing categories and broke Curtis Martin’s single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns. His 18 scores were the most by any NFL rusher since Adrian Peterson equaled that mark in 2009.

Blount, one of several high-profile Patriots players set to hit the open market, also played in all 19 of New England’s games and said he feels fully healthy entering the offseason.

“I feel great,” the 30-year-old said. “I’m in amazing shape, and I feel like I could play 100 more years if I have to.”

Watch Blount’s full “NFL Total Access” interview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images