LeGarrette Blount Joins List Of Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit

Martellus Bennett. Devin McCourty. Dont’a Hightower. Chris Long. Maybe James White. Now add LeGarrette Blount to that list.

Blount said Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show” that he will not attend the New England Patriots’ upcoming Super Bowl LI celebration at the White House.

"I will NOT be going to the White House. I don't feel welcome in that house. I'll leave it at that." –@LG_Blount — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 9, 2017

Bennett, McCourty, Hightower and Long all have said they do not plan on visiting President Donald Trump’s White House. White, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons and set a Super Bowl record with 14 catches, said he’s considering not attending, either.

Patriots wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell said Wednesday on ESPN’s “NFL Live” they both intend to make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

