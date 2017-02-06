‘Legend Of Tom Brady’ Soars In Under Armour’s Funny New Commercial

Share this:

Tom Brady needs little help bolstering his reputation in the aftermath of the New England Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LI, but the fine folks at Under Armour are pitching in anyway.

The athletic apparel company released a new commercial Sunday in honor of the role Brady has played in New England’s five Super Bowl titles. The 30-second spot celebrates Brady’s amazing off-field feats, which include throwing a football across Boston Harbor, reversing the aging process of the region’s population and other accolades only a four-time Super Bowl MVP can claim.

In light of Brady’s performance in the comeback win over the Falcons, we only can conclude that some parts of Under Armour’s “Legend of Tom Brady” actually are true.

Watch it again closely for clues.