Legendary Broadcaster Brent Musburger Signs Off For Final Time

Legendary sports broadcaster Brent Musburger finished his storied career Tuesday night when he called the Kentucky Wildcats overtime victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena.
After the No. 8 Wildcats fended off the Bulldogs, ESPN aired a tribute to one of the great sports voices of the past century.
Then, Musburger gave his final farewell to the viewers, thanking them for the years they’ve spent with him, but he recognized it was time for him to make way for the next generation of broadcasters.
Listen to Musburger’s farewell below.
In his almost 50 years on the job, Musburger was the voice of some of the sporting world’s most iconic moments. From Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary to Auburn’s last-second BCS National Championship victory, Musburger put his own personal touch on each game he called, welcoming viewers into the broadcast with his signature catchphrase that he delivered one last time at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Musburger’s exit is the end of an era for play-by-play announcing. The legend won’t be off the airways for long, however, as he plans to host a radio show in Las Vegas with Al Bernstein, another longtime broadcaster.
We’re not sure that “you’re listening live” will have the same ring to it.
Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP