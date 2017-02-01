Le’Veon Bell Holds No Resentment Toward Antonio Brown For Facebook Fiasco

Share this:

HOUSTON — After entering the NFL playoffs with high hopes, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their season end in just about the most dispiriting way possible.

From wide receiver Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live saga to Le’Veon Bell’s injury debacle in the AFC Championship Game to Ben Roethlisberger’s talk of retirement, the Steelers didn’t bow out of the postseason so much as they lit themselves on fire.

But the team has moved on, and Bell said he and his teammates hold no resentment toward Brown or anyone else for the way the campaign ended. He also provided NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava with an update on his groin injury on Super Bowl LI Radio Row.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images