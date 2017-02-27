Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool is back on its Premier League track, and has a great opportunity to keep the train rolling.

The Reds will visit Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Monday, hoping to win their second straight contest after going winless in five straight Premier League competitions. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-0 at Anfield on Feb. 11 to maintain its hold on fifth place in the Premier League standings.

Leicester City, meanwhile, is in a free-fall after its magical run to a Premier League title last year. The Foxes are on the brink of relegation and surprisingly fired manager Claudio Ranieri last Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham online.

When: Monday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com