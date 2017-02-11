Liverpool Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Liverpool must return to peak form in order to halt its slump.

The Reds will host Tottenham on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League game between teams with similar playing styles and ambitions. Second-place Tottenham leads fifth-place Liverpool by four points in the standings, and both sides are struggling to keep pace with league leader Chelsea but still are in the hunt for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool has lost four and drawn three of its seven Premier League games in 2017. A home game against Tottenham, a side against which the Reds haven’t lost in their last eight games, might help them end their slump.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

