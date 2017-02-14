Logan Schoenhardt, 10-Year-Old Tom Brady Superfan, Dies Of Brain Cancer

Share this:

Tweet







A Connecticut child who loved New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady so much he had Brady’s No. 12 engraved into his skull died Monday night.

Logan Schoenhardt, a 10-year-old from Simsbury, Conn., whose story was chronicled on ESPN’s “E:60,” lost a long battle with brain cancer, which he’d been diagnosed with at age 3.

We're saddened to share that after a lengthy battle with brain cancer, Patriots fan Logan Schoenhardt died yesterday. He was 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/QUrMEziURo — E:60 (@E60) February 14, 2017

“We are so saddened to hear the news of Logan’s passing,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement Tuesday, via ESPN.com. “We have met some great fans over the years, but none that could rival Logan’s passion for the Patriots and his love for Tom Brady. It was great to meet Logan and make him our honorary captain for our game against the Rams. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jo, Matt and Keara and all those who are mourning Logan’s loss.”

The Patriots also offered their condolences on Twitter.

Rest in peace, Logan. Sending our condolences to all of Logan’s family and friends.

Watch Logan’s story here: https://t.co/x5YLhjgGdO https://t.co/1BX7KVzXO8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2017

The Patriots invited Schoenhardt and his family to their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. The visit included a meeting with Brady, Logan’s favorite player.

“He is a special young man,” Brady said the following week. “Just to have a chance to know his story has been very humbling and certainly gives me a lot of perspective, and certainly all of us a lot of perspective on the very difficult challenges a lot of families face, and certainly that he has faced. It’s very tough circumstances but he has showed a lot of courage under some very trying circumstances, so it was great to get to meet him. I sent him a video I think in March or April of this year, and then had a chance to meet him this fall. He’s a sweet young boy.”

Thumbnail screenshot via ESPN