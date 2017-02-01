Ludacris Describes Falcons’ Wait For Glory In Uplifting Super Bowl LI Hype Video

Share this:

Ludacris is a certified authority on Atlanta life, and few could describe it as well as he does.

Perhaps that’s why the Atlanta Falcons enlisted the rapper’s help in producing their official promotional video for Super Bowl LI. Ludacris, a proud Atlantan, narrates the video in which he describes Falcons fans’ decades-long wait for a Super Bowl title.

The stirring video is bound to excite fans of the Falcons, who’ll play the New England Patriots on Sunday in Houston in the Super Bowl.

51 years. Time for the wait to end. Atlanta is ready.@Ludacris narrates 'A City Waits'. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/1naglj5n7w — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 1, 2017

Many Patriots fans double as Boston Red Sox fans, so they can empathize with title droughts span generations.

But those feelings of solidarity undoubtedly will end by sunrise on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s nothing personal against Ludacris or Atlantans. Just business.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images