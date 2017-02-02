Magic Johnson Returns To Lakers As Advisor; Will ‘Showtime’ Return To LA?

Share this:

Tweet







In their search for someone capable of bringing back “Showtime,” the Los Angeles Lakers found their obvious man in Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The Lakers announced in a statement Thursday Johnson has returned to the team as an advisor to team ownership. Johnson will report to Lakers governor Jeannie Buss, offering advice they hope will help improve the team’s basketball and business operations.

“Everyone knows my love for the Lakers,” said Johnson. “Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA.”

Jonson played for the Lakers between 1979 and 1991, winning five NBA titles and three MVP awards. He briefly returned to the team as head coach in 1994 and a player in 1996. He entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and has enjoyed successful careers in broadcasting and business for many years.

The Lakers are suffering through their fourth consecutive losing season, and Buss apparently is looking for fresh insight to help eliminate the losing rot from Staples Center. Buss’ brother, Jim, and general manager Mitch Kupchak run the Lakers’ basketball operations. How Johnson’s arrival will change that remains to be seen.

Here’s his job description, per the Lakers.

“Johnson’s duties will include, but not be limited to, advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs, and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success. Johnson will spend time at Lakers offices in El Segundo and will report directly to Jeanie Buss.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images