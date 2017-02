Share this:

Tweet







Manchester United enters round Europa League round-of-32 play Thursday but will do so short-handed.

The Red Devils will be without captain Wayne Rooney as well as Michael Carrick and Phil Jones as they host St. Etienne at Old Trafford.

Despite that, Manchester United is still the heavy favorite Thursday.

Here’s how you can watch online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Soccer 2Go, WatchESPN

Photo via YouTube/NBC Sports