Manchester United Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Final Online

The 2017 EFL Cup final means different things to Manchester United and Southampton.

The teams will face off Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 English Football League Cup Final, which offers teams the first chance to win a major trophy in the English soccer season.

For Manchester United, winning the game would mark Jose Mourinho’s first trophy as the Red Devils’ manager and a step in the club’s ascent toward its heights of yesteryear.

Southampton hasn’t won a major trophy since 1976. Victory over Manchester United would give the Saints and their fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to march out of a stadium with silverware.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Southampton online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports