Mark Cuban, Donald Trump Trade Blows In Presidential Twitter Beef

Two very powerful men with very strong opinions decided to voice them Sunday morning.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made a habit of tweeting each morning from his personal Twitter account, focused his latest message on Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. It wasn’t a kind message, either.

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

It’s unclear what exactly prompted Trump to declare Cuban “not smart enough” to become president, but Cuban has been mentioned as a potential candidate to run for office in 2020. Trump and Cuban also have a history, as the outspoken Mavs owner openly criticized the 45th president on several occasions during the 2016 presidential election.

Cuban, not surprisingly, didn’t take Trump’s morning broadside lying down.

But the billionaire owner didn’t stop there. Later in the morning, he posted an exchange he had with Trump in the spring of 2016 in which he told the then-Republican candidate he was “winging it” and implored him to “learn the details” of the campaign’s important issues.

How soon they forget …. pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

Cuban also hinted in that note he may “go after” Trump’s job as president. Seeing as Trump is in office for the next four years and neither man has been known to bite his tongue, this back-and-forth between the two likely isn’t over.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images