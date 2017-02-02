Mark Wahlberg Has Plan To Recruit Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald To Patriots

Share this:

Mark Wahlberg makes a living as an actor, but it looks like he might be making a run at becoming the New England Patriots general manager.

Wahlberg took part in the Annexus pro-am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Wednesday, and the long-time Patriots fan revealed his plan to recruit Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald to New England.

Fitzgerald is still under contact with the Cardinals through the 2017 season, and has even considered retirement, but neither appear to be stopping Wahlberg from getting in the ear of the 10-time Pro-Bowl selection.

You can hear the actor’s master recruiting plan in the video below.

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg says he's going to recruit Larry Fitzgerald to play for #Patriots pic.twitter.com/9BXioLMvNV — azcentral (@azcentral) February 1, 2017

It’s safe to assume that Wahlberg will be rooting for Tom Brady and company in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images