Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl LI Early For Good Reason, Misses Patriots’ Historic Comeback

UPDATE (Monday at 12:25 a.m. ET): It turns out Wahlberg had to leave the game because his youngest child was ill.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

ORIGINAL STORY: Everyone knows Mark Wahlberg is a diehard fan of the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady.

But even superfan Wahlberg didn’t stick around to see the Patriots complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

That’s right: The actor was caught leaving the stadium as his beloved Patriots trailed 28-3 during the third quarter.

Assuming that Marky Mark didn’t make it back inside NRG Stadium — and we aren’t sure that’s a safe assumption — he must be kicking himself knowing he missed Brady and the Patriots score 31 unanswered points en route to their fifth Super Bowl victory.

But perhaps Wahlberg can star in the movie version of this in a few years. That might make up for it.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images