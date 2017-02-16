Marlins Might Not Get Sold If Jeffrey Loria Becomes French Ambassador

Share this:

Politics quite literally could get in the way of the Miami Marlins’ sale.

Reports surfaced last week that current Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria had a “handshake agreement” to sell the franchise, and a potential buyer was identified as a group led by New York businessman Joshua Kushner and his brother-in-law, Joseph Meyer.

But there’s a twist: President Donald Trump reportedly is considering Loria for the role of U.S. ambassador to France, and if Loria gets the job, the Kushners say they won’t go through with buying the team.

Statement from Charles Kushner son in law re possible ambassadorship for owner of Marlins: pic.twitter.com/ve7pv7FNwl — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2017

There are plenty of Trump connections on both sides: Joshua Kushner’s brother, Jared, is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and is the president’s senior advisor. Loria’s family, meanwhile, donated $250,000 to Trump’s campaign last fall, according to USA TODAY.

Other suitors for the Marlins could emerge, so Loria getting the ambassadorship wouldn’t necessarily stop the team from getting sold — although it obviously would delay the process. Loria also wouldn’t be the first professional owner to earn such a gig, as Trump named New York Jets owner Woody Johnson ambassador to the United Kingdom.

