Marlins Players To Wear Patch Honoring Jose Fernandez This Season

Major League Baseball lost one if its brightest young stars last year in Jose Fernandez.

Fernandez, as well as two others, lost their lives in a boating accident off Miami beach on Sep. 25. The former Miami Marlins pitcher was on a fast-track to superstardom and his passing deeply saddened the baseball and sports world in general.

This season, Marlins players will honor their fallen teammate by wearing a No. 16 patch on their jerseys.

Marlins players will be wearing the 16 patches this year to honor Jose Fernandez pic.twitter.com/wY4cDLK7Qu — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 10, 2017

A touching tribute to a great person and player who was taken too soon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images