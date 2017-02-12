Marshall Faulk Trolls Patriots Fans, Brings Up Spygate, Deflategate

Share this:

Tweet







If New England Patriots fans need a friend, Marshall Faulk is glad to help. But we should probably warn you that he likes talking about videotaping. A lot.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was back in the news before the Patriots’ miraculous Super Bowl LI overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, as he once again brought up his belief that the Pats illegally videotaped the St. Louis Rams before Super Bowl XXXVI.

Takes like that certainly aren’t popular in New England, so when Faulk was asked about his relationship with Patriots fans this past week in an interview with Deadspin, he had some interesting things to say.

“I’m trolled by the New Englanders all the time,” Faulk told Deadspin. “… For the ones that don’t have friends to talk to, they talk to me about their team. So I’ll be their friend. I’m fine with that.

“… They fabricate stories to make it seem like I said something. And I’ve said nothing but great things about Tom Brady. The fact that I acknowledge that he was suspended four games for deflating balls, which is true, and I said if you do that, then we can’t just let it go like, ‘Hey, that didn’t happen.’ You might want to put an asterisk by something. No, it’s like you’re a cheater. I’m like, ‘No, that happened.’ Like Spygate, that happened. I’m not making this up. But it’s OK.”

And he even played psychologist and diagnosed why, in his opinion, New England fans are so upset.

“If you understand New England fans, they need something to be upset about because between the Red Sox, the Bruins and, well, the Celtics — it’s been a minute since KG, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen been there — and the Patriots, they’ve had it good over the past 10 years. So they need something. They need something.”

Sounds like a rocky friendship.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images