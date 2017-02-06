Martellus Bennett, Dwight Freeney Get Facemasks Locked Up During Super Bowl LI

Share this:

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were locked in a battle for the Lombardi Trophy during the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, literally.

While the Patriots were trailing 28-3 in the third frame, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett and Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney got their facemasks locked together.

That’s not something you see every game.

The Patriots would score on the drive to make it 28-9 entering the fourth quarter.

