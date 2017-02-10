Martellus Bennett Hilariously Explains Life After Winning Super Bowl

For the fifth time in franchise history, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.
The Pats won Super Bowl LI on Sunday in epic fashion, overcoming a 25-point second-half deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
For Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, a run to the Super Bowl was unchartered waters. In his nine-year career, Bennett had only been a part of one playoff team prior to his arrival in New England this season. Now, he’s a Super Bowl champion.
Bennett might have overshot what life would be like following a Super Bowl victory, as he hilariously explained via Twitter on Thursday.
Now officially in the offseason, Bennet took some time to reflect on the Super Bowl excitement.
Bennett has entertained Patriots fans since his arrival in Foxboro, Mass., so it’s only fitting that he closed the season on a similar note.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
