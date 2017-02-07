Martellus Bennett Keeps It Real With Joke About Free Agency After Super Bowl

Share this:

Not only did Martellus Bennett just win his first Super Bowl title. The New England Patriots tight end also set himself up for a nice little payday on the open market.

The latter wasn’t lost on Bennett immediately after the Patriots stormed back to defeat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI, as he kept it real (like he usually does) on his NFL future.

“I’m going into free agency as a Super Bowl champion,” Bennett said, laughing, during a postgame interview on NFL Network. “You know they overpay Super Bowl champions!”

Of course, Patriots fans should know by now not to take Bennett too seriously, even if there’s some level of truth to his comments, and the outspoken tight end clarified Monday he was just joking around.

@NFL that was actually a joke. But it's funny because it's true. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 6, 2017

The Patriots traded for Bennett last offseason and the move pay dividends, especially with fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski limited to just eight regular-season games before undergoing season-ending back surgery in December.

Bennett totaled 55 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns during the regular season and then added 11 catches for 98 yards in the playoffs, including five grabs for 62 yards in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory.

Add it all up and Bennett, who turns 30 next month, is right. He likely will land a nice contract in free agency, either from the Patriots or one of the other 31 NFL teams.

