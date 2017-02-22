Martellus Bennett Reportedly Will Test Free Agency; ‘Real Possibility’ He Leaves Patriots

Share this:

Martellus Bennett’s brief New England Patriots tenure might be all but finished.

Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday there is a strong chance the 29-year-old tight end will sign elsewhere.

#Patriots TE Martellus Bennett will test free agency. Based on his asking price & likely offers, it’s a real possibility he exits, I’m told — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

The #Patriots helped Martellus Bennett revive his career, and it’s a mutually respectful relationship. But keeping him in NE will be hard — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2017

Despite various injuries, Bennett played in every game for the Patriots this season, filling the void left by the injured Rob Gronkowski and leading the team in touchdown catches with seven. If he does choose not to re-sign, he’ll be the top tight end available on the free-agent market.

Gronkowski and Rob Housler are the only New England tight ends currently under contract for next season, and Gronk’s health remains a question mark in the wake of his third back surgery.

Housler, a 28-year-old who previously played for the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, signed with the Patriots on a reserve/future contract last month.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images