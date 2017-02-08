Martellus Bennett Reveals Interesting Non-Football Offseason Goals

Share this:

Tweet







It’s safe to say Martellus Bennett lives life to the fullest.

The enthusiastic tight end is set to become a free agent this offseason after winning his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Bennett is focused on more than just his next contract, though, as he revealed Wednesday on Twitter that he also plans to pursue a couple of non-football activities in the coming months.

My goals this off season are to learn stop motion and how to play jazz on the trombone. What are do you guys have planned for the offseason — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 8, 2017

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick preaches “no days off,” so we’re not sure how Bennett will be able to jam all of this into his action-packed schedule if he plans to remain in New England. But if anyone can do it, it’s definitely Marty, whose outgoing personality was a huge hit with the Pats this past season.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images