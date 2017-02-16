Martellus Bennett Sounds Open To Staying With Patriots For Non-Football Reasons

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots have some decisions to make this offseason with 19 players hitting the free agent market in one capacity or another.

One of the Patriots’ unrestricted free agents is tight end Martellus Bennett.

Bennett, who turns 30 next month, knows that he could find himself elsewhere in 2017 due to his new status as a Super Bowl champion. And while the veteran tight end gave the impression that his Patriots career might only last one season, he sang a bit of a different tune on Twitter on Wednesday, and his reasoning isn’t based solely on New England’s gridiron greatness.

There's a lot of truth in that. Could really build up everything I'm trying to do for life after football in Boston. You guys get it https://t.co/lI4YshQJGa — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 15, 2017

Bennett has a colorful personality and has been outspoken about his non-football ambitions.

Few players would pass up a bigger paycheck, but Bennett would be one of the few to look at the bigger picture outside of the game of football.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images