Martellus Bennett Talks Patriots Teammates, Rutgers, Swearing

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — There’s a decent chance Martellus Bennett swore on live television Wednesday. It wouldn’t be the first time for the New England Patriots tight end, who curses exponentially more than any of his teammates, and quite frankly, you can blame a reporter who asked the question: “Why do you cuss so much?”

“Sometimes the best way to say something is with a curse word,” Bennett said. “You can say, ‘Man, that’s great!’ And that’s cool. But if you say ‘F—, that’s great!’ Everyone will be like, ‘Man, that must have been really damn awesome.’ …

“Sometimes there’s just a really good time to put in a curse word.”

Bennett’s most used curse word begins with an S. Bennett saying it while talking about former Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach John Garrett is what influenced the question.

“He was always saying like, ‘high and tight,’ which was ridiculous, because I probably fumbled like twice in my career, probably because he always said that s—,” Bennett said.

Bennett touched on a number of different topics at his podium Thursday during Super Bowl LI availability four days before the Patriots’ matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, including being an honorary Rutgers guy and his style of play.

On hanging out with ex-Rutgers players: “I think they bring me along for entertainment. Like, ‘Hey man, we’re gonna hang out, make sure we bring Marty so we can make sure we have a good time.’ I liked those guys from the moment I got here. Devin (McCourty) thought I was weird because I walked in, he’s like, ‘Man, this huge guy with tattoos come in, and he’s like, ‘Hi, I’m Marty.’ He called his brother and was like, ‘Man, Martellus Bennett came in here talking about his name is Marty.’ I like those guys. My wife loves their families and stuff too. I’m a guy that’s like, I’m the bridge. You could imagine I’ll hang out with anyone. I’ll go by Julian Edelman’s house. I go over there and talk about doing stuff with him.

“Most of the time it’s like, he’s trying to steal my ideas, creatively. He brings me over when he has his team over there, and he’s like, ‘Hey, you guys, Marty, what are you doing? Then I go over there and tell them how they should do things. He does a good job, though. Yeah.”

On his style of play: “I think I’m pretty cool and a pretty good football player. I think my style of play is why people don’t bring me up when they talk about tight ends. Most times, I may have to block 49 times and then run eight routes. There’s other guys that never block. I’m like well that must be nice, but then I look at how they leave their teammates hanging. The running back is coming through the hole and getting crushed because the tight end didn’t want to stick his head in there. I think my style of play is not really that sexy. I’m just a blue-collar football player. There may be games where I have two catches but I may grade out with a 95 because I was where I’m supposed to be, doing my job at a high level.

“I like to kick a–. That’s my style of play. I’m not a fantasy football player, man. You may draft me in fantasy football, you may be pissed off because one week he goes for 120 and the next he goes for 30 yards receiving. It’s just what I do. I think I’ll still end up as the top tight end statistically the whole year. When they have a conversation or whatever they do what they do, media-wise, but in the NFL when we play against other teams, everyone respects me. Guys come up to me and they’re like man I think you’re really good. You block and there’s not too many guys that do what you do. I never really worried about what the outside people say about me. My teammates, coaches and teams in the league, they respect me as a football player.”