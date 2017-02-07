Martellus Bennett, Unsure Of Future, Always Will Have ‘Love’ For Boston

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Martellus Bennett finally is a Super Bowl champion. And no matter where he ends up next season, that’s the one constant that won’t change.

The New England Patriots tight end witnessed a great reminder of that Tuesday, as he and his teammates paraded through the streets of Boston to celebrate their incredible Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m a champion,” Bennett said Tuesday after the parade while holding his young daughter. “You can’t take that from me. I’ll be a champion today, I’ll be a champion tomorrow, I’ll be a champion for the rest of my life. The 2016 Patriots will always be champions.”

Bennett, who described Tuesday’s parade as “amazeballs,” endeared himself to Patriots fans through his colorful personality off the field and his solid play on it. He finished the season with 55 catches for 701 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

Bennett, who turns 30 next month, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, though, and if another NFL team offers him a hefty paycheck, he could find himself elsewhere in 2017.

But even if his time in New England is up, Bennett always will keep a piece of the region in his heart after a special 2016 season.

“You guys were awesome to me this year,” Bennett said. “I appreciate all of you guys. I don’t know what the next year is going to be like, but I appreciate all the love the media and all the fans gave me. You guys are awesome. You guys (the media) were very cordial and very professional with me all year with the interviews and everything. I thank you guys for that and I appreciate you guys.”

“I have nothing but love for everyone here in this city. I’m going to always be a part of this city, because they can’t take this from us.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images