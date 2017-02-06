Maserati Expected To Recall Nearly 40,000 Vehicles For Fire Hazards

Share this:

When people say “that Maserati’s on fire,” it’s supposed to be metaphorical. But now, certain Maseratis literally could set on fire.

According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Italian automaker is recalling upwards of 39,381 Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli vehicles from model years 2014 to 2017 due to two separate defects that could cause fires. Expected to begin March 21, the recall is a result of faulty seat wiring harness layouts that, through normal seat operation, could become inoperative or trigger an electrical short.

Additionally, Maserati is expected to recall 10,879 Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles from model years 2014 and 2015 starting Feb. 28 due to possible fuel-line leaks, according to New York Daily News.

It’s not immediately clear whether there have been any reported injuries or deaths related to the two defects. Maserati first began investigating the defective car seats during Dec. 2015 when malfunctions were found in cars sold in South Korea.