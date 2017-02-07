Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Says He Helped Patriots Win Super Bowl By Standing

Share this:

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker wasn’t in Houston for Super Bowl LI, but he believes he helped the New England Patriots win anyway.

In case you missed what many are referring to as the greatest Super Bowl ever played, the Patriots weren’t doing so hot at halftime and trailed the Atlanta Falcons 21-3. Things got even worse for New England when the Falcons scored again halfway through the third quarter, but the Patriots managed to pull off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history in a 34-28 win.

And it’s all because Baker and his friends and family switched seats before the second half.

“All of us at halftime said this is bad, we all have to move,” Baker said Monday on WAAF-FM’s “Hill-Man Morning Show,” via The Boston Globe. “… We executed on that plan with rigorous discipline all the way through to the end.”

In fact, Baker took one for the team and didn’t even sit down during the tense second half.

“My seat was actually standing,” Baker said. “I stood for the entire second half. … What a game!”

Move over, Malcolm Butler. There’s a new Super Bowl hero in town.

