Matt Damon Narrates Emotional Fan Videos From Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Victory

Super Bowl LI was one that fans of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and football enthusiasts across the world won’t soon forget.

You know the story by now.

The Patriots were trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, before staging the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. New England scored 31 unanswered points to win 34-28 in overtime, thanks to unbelievable performances from quarterback Tom Brady and running back James White. Not to mention a spectacular catch by wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The game had a wide range of emotions for both sides. And in a new video posted on Patriots.com, actor and Boston native Matt Damon narrates the climactic moments from the unforgettable game through the perspective of fan videos.

It’s certainly worth a watch.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Images