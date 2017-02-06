Matt Patricia Wears Roger Goodell Clown Shirt As Patriots Return From Super Bowl

Share this:

The New England Patriots didn’t take any shots at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after winning Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons in thrilling fashion on Sunday night in Houston.

That might change now that the Pats are back in Boston.

The team arrived at Logan Airport on Monday afternoon, ready for Tuesday’s parade that will celebrate New England’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was seen exiting the team plane wearing a Goodell clown shirt made and sold by Barstool Sports.

Matt Patricia rocking our Goodell clown shirt like an absolute legend pic.twitter.com/xQRgLgUb6C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2017

Looks like Matt Patricia is wearing a Goodell clown shirt as the team arrives back in Boston pic.twitter.com/YK8OPZ4Hoh — Nick Emmons TV (@nicknbcboston) February 6, 2017

We’re not sure if Bill Belichick would approve of Patricia’s decision here, but it’s funny nonetheless.

