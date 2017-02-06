Super Bowl

Matt Patricia Wears Roger Goodell Clown Shirt As Patriots Return From Super Bowl

by on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 5:24PM
The New England Patriots didn’t take any shots at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after winning Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons in thrilling fashion on Sunday night in Houston.

That might change now that the Pats are back in Boston.

The team arrived at Logan Airport on Monday afternoon, ready for Tuesday’s parade that will celebrate New England’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was seen exiting the team plane wearing a Goodell clown shirt made and sold by Barstool Sports.

We’re not sure if Bill Belichick would approve of Patricia’s decision here, but it’s funny nonetheless.

