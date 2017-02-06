Super Bowl

Matt Ryan, Austin Hooper Give Falcons Big Early Lead With Another Touchdown

If the New England Patriots are to win Super Bowl LI, they’ll have to mount the largest comeback in Super Bowl history after getting out to a 14-0 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons.

Already leading by a touchdown after a phenomenal Julio Jones catch and Devonta Freeman touchdown run, the Falcons marched right back down the field and went up by two TDs thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan and tight end Austin Hooper.

Take a look:

Matty Ice bringing the heat right there.

