Matt Ryan, Austin Hooper Give Falcons Big Early Lead With Another Touchdown

Share this:

Tweet







If the New England Patriots are to win Super Bowl LI, they’ll have to mount the largest comeback in Super Bowl history after getting out to a 14-0 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons.

Already leading by a touchdown after a phenomenal Julio Jones catch and Devonta Freeman touchdown run, the Falcons marched right back down the field and went up by two TDs thanks to quarterback Matt Ryan and tight end Austin Hooper.

Take a look:

Matty Ice bringing the heat right there.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images