Maurice Jones-Drew Likes Patriots’ Chances, Calls Tom Brady ‘The GOAT’

HOUSTON — For Maurice Jones-Drew, there is no debate: Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

As such, the former NFL running back likes the New England Patriots’ chances this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

Jones-Drew, who chatted with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Friday on Radio Row, also has an appreciation for Brady silencing his critics after being overlooked in the 2000 NFL Draft, as the former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl pick often was glanced over during his playing days.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images