Michael Floyd Explains Post-Super Bowl Tweets, Feels ‘Loved’ In New England

Michael Floyd played a relatively minor role in the New England Patriots’ ultimately successful quest to win their fifth Super Bowl title. But some fans were angry Floyd even was on the team at all.

After the Patriots stunned the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday to win Super Bowl LI, Floyd, who was inactive for the game, tweeted a photo of himself kissing the Lombardi Trophy.

In response to that tweet, numerous fans bashed the wide receiver, criticizing him for his DUI arrest and his messy breakup with the Arizona Cardinals, both of which occurred this past December.

The following afternoon, Floyd sent another tweet defending his right to celebrate the Patriots’ championship.

Damn I just realized ppl are really mad that I got a ring. I thought everyone would be happy for me. Oh well. I'm a champion!! — MichaelFloyd (@MichaelMFloyd) February 7, 2017

Floyd discussed this negative reaction Sunday during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s “Weekend Observations.”

“Negative random people said the most crazy things,” Floyd said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, it was probably mostly Arizona people, but they just think that I’m not sorry for what I did, or I disrespected Arizona. What I say is, ‘I made a mistake. I’m sorry for what I did. And I’m moving forward.’

“I think some people didn’t want me to be successful. I think there’s a lot of people out there that don’t want people to succeed. You have to make the best of it, and for me, I ended up on a team that loved me and I was actually successful.”

Floyd played in two regular-season games and one playoff game for the Patriots this season, catching five passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. An impending free agent, he said during Super Bowl week he hopes to re-sign with New England.

