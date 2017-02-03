Michael Robinson, Julian Edelman Rep Same Minor League Baseball Team

Share this:

HOUSTON — Michael Robinson enjoyed a storybook ending to his career, riding off into the sunset as a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks.

Even though he’s retired, the former NFL fullback is active in spirit for Super Bowl LI through New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. That’s because Robinson, a Richmond, Va., native, and Edelman rep the same Minor League Baseball team.

Robinson stopped by to talk about that and more with Rachel Holt on Radio Row. Check it out in the video above.