Michael Vick Says He Is Retired, Wants To Stay Connected To Football

Share this:

Tweet







On Feb. 5, the Atlanta Falcons will be playing in just their second Super Bowl in franchise history. But on Friday, one of the organization’s greatest players announced he has hung up his cleats.

13-year NFL veteran and former Falcons great Michael Vick announced he has retired from the NFL. After not signing with a team in 2016, Vick ultimately realized that it was time to move on, as he told Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones.

“Yeah, I think it’s it,” Vick told Jones, I’m kind of looking at life from a different perspective now. I’ve got kids growing that I’ve got to be there for. I was committed in 2016 to giving it one more shot. I’m very content with my career and what I’ve been able to accomplish. I accomplished more than I ever thought I would.”

Vick was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2001, where he’d play six seasons before moving on to stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 13 seasons in the NFL, he was selected to four Pro-Bowls and was also named the Comeback Player of the Year in 2010.

In his prime, Vick was one of the most electric players the game had ever seen. He will be remembered as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to ever play, as he dazzled fans with both his dynamic speed and strong arm. Vick leaves the game as the all-time leader in rushing yards for a quarterback both in a season (1,039) and career (6,109). He also threw for 22,464 passing yards with 133 touchdowns.

While Vick is walking away from the NFL, he’d like to stay connected to the game he loves.

“I think trying to take those steps in coaching or giving back—as long as it’s something connected with the game of football,” he said. “Whether it’s sitting on the set of ‘College GameDay’ or on NFL Network, I don’t know. I would have to work at it to make sure I’m good at it and happy doing it every day. But I think the future’s bright.”

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images