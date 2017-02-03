Mike Ditka, Ron Jaworski Agree: Tom Brady Sits Atop All-Time QB Heap

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — In some people’s minds, Tom Brady’s status as the greatest quarterback of all time is still up for debate.

Mike Ditka and Ron Jaworski, both greats in their own rights, have no such doubt.

The Hall of Fame coach and quarterback said unequivocally that the New England Patriots signal-caller is indisputably the best ever. Equally important to them is how Brady has handled his success and stardom with class.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with the duo at their annual Ditka & Jaws Cigar Party prior to Super Bowl LI. Hear their full interview in the video above.