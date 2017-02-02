Mike Silver Thinks Patriots Already Notched Their ‘Signature Win’ Of Season

Share this:

HOUSTON — No one ever forgets — and nothing ever tops — a Super Bowl victory.

Before most teams get to that point, though, they need to earn a signature win either in the regular season or playoffs to prove their championship chops. Until the New England Patriots blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, however, NFL Network analyst Mike Silver wasn’t sure the Patriots had that “signature win.”

Now that they have, Silver is convinced the Patriots have the edge in Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium. Silver joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Radio Row to explain, as you can watch in the video above.