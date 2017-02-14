MLB Odds: Red Sox, Cubs Open Spring Training As World Series Favorites

Share this:

Tweet







As baseball’s spring training opens, it has become a two-horse race atop the 2017 World Series odds, with the defending-champion Chicago Cubs narrowly edging the Boston Red Sox as +450 favorites on that futures market at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

It was a quiet offseason for the Cubs, who ended a century-long championship drought with last season’s World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Chicago parted ways with outfielder Dexter Fowler, who signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals, while closer Aroldis Chapman inked a deal that will see him return to the New York Yankees for the upcoming campaign.

While the Cubs resisted the urge to splurge this winter, Boston has kept busy with acquisitions that have boosted its World Series odds to a short +500.

The Red Sox bolstered their starting rotation in early December by acquiring ace Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox for a package of young players. The addition of Sale strengthens a Red Sox staff that ranked third in the American league last season with a 4.00 ERA and 87 quality starts.

The Indians closely trail at the sportsbooks with +800 odds, followed by the Washington Nationals at +900. Cleveland looks to bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead to Chicago in last year’s Fall Classic, and is likely to improve on its 18th-place finish in home runs last season after inking free agent first baseman Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal.

Encarnacion connected for 42 home runs last season to power the Toronto Blue Jays to a second straight postseason appearance, and will be relied on to lead the Indians to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1998-99.

The Nationals finished atop the NL East standings last season before bowing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in the NLDS, and have now failed to advance past the NLDS in three postseason appearances since relocating from Montreal in 2005.

After sneaking into the playoffs in 2016 on the strength of a season-ending four-game win streak, the San Francisco Giants report to camp sporting strong +1200 World Series odds.

The Houston Astros took a step back last season, winning just 84 games after capturing an AL wild card in 2015, and sit alongside the Dodgers at +1400, followed by the New York Mets at +1800, and the Blue Jays and the Cardinals at +2000.

The defending AL West champion Texas Rangers sit back at +2500, while three teams are deadlocked at +2800 — the Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images