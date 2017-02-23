MLB Rumors: Ex-Mass. Governor Mitt Romney Bids For Yankees Ownership Stake

Mitt Romney has exited the political spotlight but he could return to the sports world with a splash.
The former Massachusetts governor and U.S. presidential candidate is in talks to buy a stake in the New York Yankees, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Thursday. Romney and his son Tagg are expected to bid around $25 to $30 million for each percentage point of the teams’ shares.
The Steinbrenner family owns the Yankees, which Forbes valued in 2016 at $3.4 billion — the highest of any Major League Baseball team.
Heyman also reports the Romneys offer Florida Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria $1.4 billion for the club last year, but the sale never happened.
Romney declared himself to be a Boston Red Sox fan during his time in Massachusetts. That didn’t stop him from investing in the Yankees in 2007 and pursuing a larger stake in the team 10 years later.
Business trumps loyalty for some sports fans.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
